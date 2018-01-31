Claims job losses due to fewer cases and digitalisation, says Allianz’s Gibson

Boss says the latest cut is last in claims for the foreseeable future.

Graham Gibson, chief claims officer at Allianz has explained the “tough” decision to put 80 people at risk of losing their jobs as being due to the falling number of claims and digitalisation as he promised that brokers and customers would see no reduction in service standards.

According to Gibson, there was a spike in claims pre-Laspo but this has now gone and in addition: “Cars are basically getting safer and we are seeing a very clear reduction in frequency which is driving a reduction in personal injury claims.”

Under the current proposals Allianz will close its Manchester claims office at the end of September moving commercial lines bodily injury claims to Milton Keynes and to Bristol for personal lines. The transfer will start in March.

It is separate from another announcement today (31 January) that 400 staff are on notice due to the LV and Allianz merger of which 140 are currently employed at the latter.

Manchester

The Manchester closure will affect 60 people with another 20 complaints handlers around the country but mainly in Bristol also at risk of redundancy.

“This is all part of a digital strategy and what we have been doing around system and people capability,” continued Gibson.

As to whether brokers and customers would see a fall in service levels due to fewer people working on cases he countered: “I am very confident from what I see both independently and from [our] broker surveys… that Allianz sits top of the pile.

“This will mean no change for our customers because of the digital tools we are adopting in the background.

“We are very advanced in terms of what we are bringing to market.”

Broker community

Gibson argued that brokers were involved in the process sharing their views on what they wanted and expected from a client perspective.

“We speak to the broker community frequently,” he insisted. “We have about 17 claims consultants across the UK who are in brokers’ offices every day of the week.”

Adding: “Many of the digital components that we are in the process of developing, and have been doing in a truly agile way, [involves] having brokers in our office and asking them to help design and build them.”

He further insisted that the cuts were not a cost saving issue and were driven by the volume of claims changing and the way of processing them.

Waves

It is the third wave of job losses in claims at Allianz. The insurer put 150 people on notice in January 2017 and a further 70 in June.

After the latest round it will still have 1,200 staff in claims.

Gibson accepted that making such changes was “tough on the people” and highlighted that wherever possible it would look for replacement roles for employees.

He continued: “It is part of what we are going to see in the digital space.

“We cannot shy away from it. We are getting to a place where many of our processes are automated and that unfortunately is going to have an impact on our people.”

However he also committed that there were no plans for more job losses in the “foreseeable future”.

“Right here, right now we have done what we need to do,” he maintained.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.