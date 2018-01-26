Aspen Insurance CEO Stephen Postlewhite exits

David Cohen will now lead day-to-day management of the insurance business.

Aspen Insurance CEO Stephen Postlewhite has left the role with immediate effect.

According to the provider, David Cohen, president and chief underwriting officer of Aspen Insurance, will lead the day-to-day management of the insurance business, reporting to group chief executive officer, Chris O’Kane.

Upgraded

O’Kane said: “David joined Aspen in November 2015. Since his arrival, he has upgraded the underwriting talent in our insurance segment, is refocusing our underwriting book and is positioning Aspen Insurance for success in the next stage of its development.

“David is a strong and well-respected leader and I am confident that as we move forward, he will drive improvements across our insurance business.”

He continued: “Steve has made a significant contribution to Aspen over the last 15 years and I would like to wish him all the best for the future.”

