Chubb refreshes real estate division

The offering brings together underwriting, claims management and multinational servicing following broker feedback.

Chubb has revamped its real estate proposition for the UK and Ireland.

According to the provider the offering has been restructured to bring together specialist capabilities in underwriting, claims management and multinational servicing into one client-focused proposition.

Chubb advised that the changes had been made in response to segment growth and feedback from key broker partners.

In line with Chubb’s other industry practices – technology, life science, entertainment and clean technology – the real estate practice will fall under the responsibility of Karen Strong, head of industry practices.

Team

The underwriting team is led by Daniel Atkinson who assumes the newly-created role of underwriting manager, real estate practice, with immediate effect.

Atkinson has overall responsibility for the underwriting and management of the team as well as the financial performance of the industry sector.

He joined Chubb in 2014 and has 15 years of underwriting and real estate experience.

Sara Mitchell, head of corporate division, UK&I, Chubb said: “The launch of our new real estate industry practice demonstrates our commitment to further develop this key area of our business and to ensure that we build upon our offering.

“During 2018 we will be looking to expand the team further and to build additional capability to support our growth in this market.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.