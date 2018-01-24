Kelliher pledges wholesaler push

Business looking to double GWP for retail division and give more brokers access to facilities and London Markets.

Kelliher Group is to open its wholesale capabilities to brokers across the UK.

Group CEO Imogen Coggan explained that Kelliher Group already works with brokers in the South East and London but wishes to build on this as it seeks to double its retail broking GWP by 2020.

Kelliher currently has relationships with around 550 brokers.

Coggan declined to say how many more she would like on the books but told Insurance Age: “It is about building volume and also building relationships.”

The broker wants to provide wholesale insurance schemes to brokers across the UK who rely on access to Lloyd’s and other London markets to meet their customers’ needs.

Coggan said: “The market has reached an interesting crossroads, where it is now paramount for wholesale brokers to expand their customer bases and develop a regional network.

“The City can often be inward looking and it is important for brokers to remember that they have thousands of customers eager to place business with them across the UK.”

The CEO argued that Kelliher is uniquely placed to provide regional brokers access to its facilities, such as the roofing scheme it runs with ECIC and a new golf club scheme which has developed with Eaton Gate, and London Markets.

She also suggested the Kelliher has a clear idea of underwriter risk appetites, limits and exclusions, so they could assist brokers with presenting risks to market.

Relationships

According to Coggan regional brokers needed a conduit to get to London and specialists markets due to recent consolidation: “With M&A people have lost their market relationships with wholesale brokers.”

As part of this wholesaler focus Kelliher has taken on a number of new staff.

Dean Calaz and Neon Mavromatis have been appointed as directors to the Kerry London board to develop the company’s insurer markets and facilities.

Ross Thompson, who re-joins Kerry London after a period working for HCC, has been appointed head of professional indemnity which the firm said reflected its commitment to both wholesale and retail professional indemnity business.

Thompson will work with the newly appointed head of Kerry London Underwriting, Mark Harcott. Giles Ham will take on a new role as head of surety supported by surety specialist, Gill Ayres.

In addition, Andy Ray, former surety managing director has left the company to start his own underwriting business, issuing bonds on behalf of Fidelis Insurance, and the group said it looks forward to working closely with him in the future.

Strategy

Coggan commented: “We have successfully strengthened and broadened existing relationships and these new appointments will kick-start the process of diversifying the group’s client base in 2018.”

She added: “Expanding our broker network beyond the South East will be key to achieving our 2020 vision.”

In its most recent set of results Kelliher Group posted turnover of £15.15m for the full year 2016.

