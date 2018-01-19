Stuart Vann out at Esure

CEO leaves as the insurer looks to new leadership in order to take the business to the “next level” in an “increasingly digital and data driven world”.

Esure CEO Stuart Vann has stepped down from the role with immediate effect as the business seeks fresh leadership.

The insurer stated that Vann, who joined in 2000 and became CEO in 2012, left by mutual consent and detailed that its strategic aims will be best achieved through new leadership.

The insurer said in a statement: “As Esure continues to evolve its long term strategy the board and Stuart have agreed that this will be best achieved through new leadership with significant expertise and experience in a broad spectrum of customer facing businesses, in an increasingly digital and data driven world.”

The process has commenced to find a successor. Details of Vann’s severance are yet to be finalised.

During the process of selecting a new CEO, Darren Ogden, CFO, will become interim CEO, subject to regulatory approval.

Peter Wood

According to Esure Ogden will be supported by founder Sir Peter Wood who will take a more active role in the business.

Wood, who is also chairman, commented: “On behalf of the board, I’d like to thank Stuart for his immense contribution to Esure. Under his direction, the company has introduced a successful footprint expansion programme and the business remains on track to deliver three million in-force policies by 2020.

“We wish him all the best for the future.”

In September last year it was reported that Wood was exploring a stake sale of his share of the business.

Baton

Vann commented: “After 17 years at Esure I feel now is the right moment to move on. I have enjoyed my time with the business immensely and am proud of all that we have achieved.

“I would like to thank the chairman and the board for their support over this time. Now is the right time to pass the baton on to someone else to take the business to the next level.”

Esure noted that in 2017 it delivered gross written premiums of £820m (up +25% vs. £655m in 2016), in-force policies of 2.4m compared to 2.2m in 2016, and a profit before tax in the region of £95m-£98m in 2017 (2016: £72.7m in 2016), subject to audit.

Audited results for the first six months of 2017 showed the insurer reported a GWP of £393.3m.

