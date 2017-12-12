Review of the year: April 2017

As we swung into Spring Swinton, FCA probes and warnings, redundancies and Towergate were all most read in the month of April.

5) There had been rumours regarding Ryan Direct Group’s future for some time ahead of April 2017. Happily, for Insurance Age, our story was proved correct and the deal went through for an undisclosed sum later on that month. The business is now known as Direct Group.

Towergate owners poised to buy Ryan Direct Group

The major shareholders in Towergate, HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners (MDP) were set to buy Ryan Direct Group in a deal that could go through as early as next week, Insurance Age revealed.

According to market sources, the investors were set to swoop on the company which offers distribution, broking, affinities, claims management and claims validation services.

Ryan Direct Group was previously been linked to JC Flowers which was rumoured to be in talks to buy the firm in March this year.

4) An FOI uncovered how the FCA operates when it comes to warning senior managers about their conduct. The watchdog said it would review how private warnings are used in its mission consultation which was published soon after the secret warnings were found out by Insurance Age.

Secret FCA warning issued to brokers revealed

The regulator confirmed that 18 senior broking executives received private warnings between 2011 and 2017 compared to one insurer boss.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has admitted that 18 broker bosses were reprimanded via private warning between 2011 and 2017, Insurance Age revealed.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request showed that over the same time period only one insurer boss received a private warning.



3) Things sees to have changed at Towergate since the rebrand of its owner to Ardonagh Group and acquisitions look to be back on the table but earlier in March it was a different story with redundancies on the horizon.

Towergate confirms 133 people at risk of redundancy

Towergate confirmed that 133 people are at risk of redundancy as it moved to restructure its central finance processing teams.

The company stated at the time that employees supported manual data reconciliation and analytics based in its Leeds Airport West and Maidstone offices.

The proposal was subject to a collective consultation process of 45 days, to be followed by individual consultation meetings lasting 15 days.



2)The sector was shocked when the FCA began investigating major brokers over their conduct in the aviation insurance market. According to reports the high level investigation has now been passed to European anti-trust watchdogs and the FCA has launched a more wide-range assessment of competition in the wholesale market.

Brokers caught up in FCA aviation probe

Brokers confirmed that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was conducting an investigation into suspected conduct in the aviation insurance sector.

The news was first reported by the Insurance Insider and Aon, JLT, Marsh, Willis Towers Watson and UIB were the brokers that are being investigated by the regulator.

The FCA declined to comment when approached by Insurance Age.

1)The way people buy personal lines cover is changing fast and this put major personal lines broker Swinton in the firing line. The restructure has seen a number of major changes for the broker and later in 2017 it revealed its aim to become a ‘digital broker’.

Swinton puts 900 roles at risk of redundancy

Swinton Group confirmed around 900 roles were at risk of redundancy as a result of a restructure, Insurance Age revealed.

The broker said it was reviewing the size and structure of its branch network as 90 percent of its customers now buy insurance online or over the phone.

A total of 84 branches were under review, alongside a contact centre in Norwich and Swinton said the branches were selected using a variety of factors including location and customer usage.



Stay tuned to Insurance Age for our reviews of May through to December.