Insurance firms demand minimum three year transition period after Brexit

Aon, RSA and Zurich along with more than 100 businesses sign letter to the Brexit negotiators seeking a trade deal and extra time after Britain leaves the EU.

One broker and two insurers have signed a letter organised by the Confederation of British Industry, urging the government to seek a three year transitional period after Brexit to avoid a “cliff edge” for businesses.



Aon, RSA Group and Zurich Insurance joined executives from more than 100 businesses to warn Brexit negotiators, David Davis and Michel Barnier, that the lack of a trade deal or extra time to adjust to the changes of when Britain leaves the EU in March 2019 would jeopardise “our collective prosperity”.



“Our businesses need to make decisions now about investment and employment that will affect economic growth and jobs in the future,” the letter read.



It continued: “Continuing uncertainty will adversely affect communities, employees, firms and our nations in the future. Businesses across the EU and UK are clear: being able to plan for a transition of up to three years that avoids a cliff edge is critical for our collective prosperity.”



Pragmatic

The businesses, which represent over 500,000 UK and 600,000 EU jobs, also stated that both sides of the negotiating table should be “pragmatic and determined to move to the next stage” of discussions.



“We ask you to ensure that substantive progress is achieved during the upcoming negotiations,” the letter continued.



“Only this will give certainty on the rights of EU and UK citizens working abroad and enable discussion of transitional arrangements in October and trade, by the end of the year.

“Our shared interests vastly outweigh our differences, and we stand ready to help in any way we can to secure a successful outcome for the people and communities of the UK and the EU.”



Brokers

Meanwhile, the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) previously expressed hope that Brexit negotiations would now take a more positive outlook.



Biba’s executive director Graeme Trudgill, said a “hard approach to Brexit was not welcome by our members [who want] a deal for financial services”.



He added: “We would like to see something more constructive and more positive regarding the Brexit plan and what deal we are aiming for.”

