LV sheds 400 staff as it looks to cut costs

LV has cut its workforce by 400 over the last 12 months as part of a plan to reduce costs by £40m by 2018.

It is believed that the workforce reduction was done mostly by “natural attrition”. Money Marketing originally reported there have been a “small proportion” of redundancies.

Insurance Age understands there has not been a voluntary redundancy programme.

Efficiency

A spokesperson confirmed: “The £40m cost reduction programme was mentioned in today’s H1 results and as part of that we have been looking to ensure that as a company we operate as efficiently as possible.

“We’re seeking efficiencies across all areas of the business and there have been instances where we haven’t replaced some vacant roles, so our headcount has naturally reduced and that number is by about 400.”

LV, which is currently in the midst of being bought by Allianz in a £713m deal, posted results today (13 September) which showed an operating profit increase of 123%.

MD Steve Treloar talked to Insurance Age about the slimmed down staffing levels: “Our headcount is down by 5-10% and we’ve done that by not filling vacancies.

“That efficiency is clearly coming through in the results and we are a fit organisation to compete in what remains the world’s most competitive insurance market.”

It is understood that the workforce has been reduced by around 6% taking the number down to about 5,600. Looking ahead Insurance Age understands that LV will continue to focus on reducing headcount via natural attrition and not look to make redundancies.

