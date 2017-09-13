LV's GI operating profit more than doubles in first half of 2017

Operating profit hits £49m compared to £22m in the first half of 2016.

LV’s general insurance business has delivered a combined operating ratio of 93.6% for the first half of 2017, an improvement on the 98.5% posted in the first half of last year.

Gross written premium was up 4% for the six months to £817m (H1 2016: £785m).

The gains came as operating profit in the division more than doubled to £49m from £22m recorded at the start of 2016.



The insurer said growth was mainly driven by stronger underwriting performance in motor which shot up from £8m in the first half of 2016 to £39m this year, offset partly by lower investment returns.



Motor premium income was up 4%, while home income fell by 6%, which the provider said reflected the withdrawal from the broker home market.



LV also noted that reserve releases of £23m over the half year had largely offset a £31m strengthening of the claims margin held to cover uncertainty in claims development.



Richard Rowney, LV’s group chief executive, said he was “particularly pleased that this strong performance” was reflected across its trading.



He added that the GI business had “successfully managed” the impact of the Ogden discount rate change. The rate was changed from 2.5% to minus 0.75% effective this March although the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary, David Lidington has since unveiled measures to change the way it is calculated.



Andy Parsons, LV group finance director, said: “General insurance operating profit of £49m (H1 2016: £22m) has been achieved while also strengthening our reserve margin.



“This result was underpinned by a strong underwriting result of £39m (H1 2016: £8m) driven by continued growth in motor rates and favourable claims experience in personal motor, which contributed to the reduction in the combined ratio to 93.6% (H1 2016: 98.5%).”



Some 49% of LV’s GI business was bought by Allianz last month for £500m. The move is expected to create a £1.7bn premium personal lines business under the LV brand.



Following completion of the transaction LV is hoping to continue to benefit from a growing GI venture while being better able to invest in its core life and pensions business and pursue new digital opportunities, said Rowney.



“I’m also excited by the potential to work together with Allianz in other areas over the long term,” he added.



At a group level, profit before tax was up to £56m compared to £1m in the comparable previous half year.



Also, operating profit from trading operations rose by 58% to £82m (H1 2016: £52m).



