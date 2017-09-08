Up to 150 jobs at risk in L&G's Hove office - report

Insurer says it plans to move a group of customer service roles from Hove to Birmingham by the end of the year.

Up to 150 jobs are at risk at Legal & General’s (L&G) Hove office, Brighton & Hove News has reported.

According to the article, the insurer is set to move a department dealing with general insurance from Hove to Birmingham.

The firm has entered consultations with the impacted staff, and employees will reportedly be offered the opportunity to move to the Midlands.

A spokesperson for L&G told Insurance Age: “A small group of customer service roles currently based in Hove, that support our general insurance business, will be moving to Birmingham by the end of 2017.

“We are actively working with those colleagues affected to identify suitable alternative roles.”

Background

L&G previously reported that it was set to make redundancies at its Hove offices in June 2015.

It later confirmed that it was in the process of developing detailed proposals for re-configuring its business areas and locations, with several offices undergoing consultations.

In September 2015, staff at the provider’s head office in Kingswood voted in favour of strike action following the company’s decision to threaten 1,700 jobs.

The insurer later postponed the closure of its Kingswood office to 2018 and in January 2016 staff once again voted in favour of strike action to save over 1,500 jobs.

L&G further reported a 49% fall in pre-tax profit for its general insurance division in the first half of 2017.

