News analysis: Allianz and LV deal sees personal and commercial lines business shake-up

Personal lines moved to LV brand as commercial lines go to Allianz as part of £713m deal

Allianz’s £500m deal to buy 49% of LV was not a huge surprise to the market – rumours of talks had been in the press for weeks.

The deal will create a larger personal lines business under the LV brand (see values box below) and current LV MD, general insurance, Steve Treloar will take the reins. Allianz will move its personal lines business to LV (PetPlan is not included) and take on LV’s commercial offering.

The first part of the deal is expected to go through by the end of 2017. The structure of the takeover means Allianz is set to buy a further 20.9% of LV in 2019 (see numbers box below).

Positive move

The bosses of both insurers insisted the move will be positive for brokers. Allianz UK CEO Jon Dye stated: “This is a growth story for both organisations that will bring opportunities for brokers.

“We will be looking to expand the breadth of our commercial products into areas where LV has previously been successful. We have talked about the many benefits of this venture and one is building on each other’s data which can provide us with the opportunity to expand into new areas of the market.”

Pledging a “smooth transition” Treloar echoed this view, arguing that brokers should not be concerned and that “more opportunities” would arise from the deal.

“LV and Allianz largely operate in different areas of the market and neither party would have entered this partnership without wanting to grow,” he noted.

“This transaction will bring the best out of both organisations and as a result we expect more opportunities to arise for brokers, leading to strengthened products and services.”

Integration Ageas CEO for insurance, François-Xavier Boisseau, saw the insurer merge with Groupama following the takeover in 2012. He told Insurance Age: “I don’t pretend to give advice to anyone on integration because every integration is specific – it depends what you are integrating by definition!” However, according to Boisseau, speed is of utmost importance and the Ageas/Groupama integration worked because they were able to move forward “very quickly”. He noted that any business acquiring another must ensure that they have not overpaid. He declined to comment specifically on the Allianz/LV deal but advised that paying the right price leaves “room to take the right course of action” and support the aims of the business plan. In his view having to take shortcuts to deliver on plans because of overpayment tends to be “the reason mergers fail and destroy the assets”. A key sticking point during any integration process can be IT related. “IT migration can be a nightmare because it takes a long time but it is only a nightmare if you have to make the least worst choice e.g. if both platforms are not up to it. In the case of Ageas we were up very quickly because the platform was very good so it was a no brainer and we did not have to compromise,” Boisseau explained. “If you have two average platforms you tend to have the worst of both worlds. In our case we were lucky to have the right technology but it was very intense to migrate so many products in an orderly fashion.” And he was sanguine about the market impact of the deal: “The UK market is the most competitive in Europe, possibly the world, I do not see the deal making my life harder or easier. At the end of the day we all have to justify our existence in the market so as long as we stay as efficient as we are that won’t change the dynamic.”

Moving business

For commercial brokers who will see LV’s book moving to Allianz, an optimistic picture is being painted with Dye advising that it will offer an “extended product footprint backed by technical expertise, a superior service to brokers as well as a branch network for which Allianz is known”.

LV’s schemes business is also part of the deal. Treloar, detailed: “The renewal rights for our commercial schemes will transfer to Allianz and be sold under the Allianz brand.”

The deal is set to be finalised by the end of the year and all the renewal rights will be transferred from the second quarter of 2018. The full integration of the two businesses will be a multi-year programme taking into account renewals and long-tail claims.

Treloar commented: “We’re committed to moving as quickly as possible but crucially we also need to achieve a smooth integration. As you would expect, a lot of planning is needed to achieve both those outcomes and we are working hard to accomplish this.”

Past predictions John O'Roarke (left) and Phil Bunker Insurance Age interviewed Phil Bunker and John O’Roarke back in 2014. At that time the then MD for LV broker and MD for LV GI respectively outlined their ambitions for the insurer. The pair revealed that they were aiming for “a billion” in terms of broker book size over five years. Bunker also said LV’s commercial book of business was worth around £300m and they were looking to grow it to £500m organically over five years. Bunker said in 2014: “£300m is the amount of broker commercial business we have now and I would like to grow it organically to £500m. Our broker personal lines book is also at about £300m.” Three-and-a-half years later, Allianz’s Jon Dye explained that around £350m of Allianz’s current personal lines premium will go to the LV-branded business. Conversely, LV’s commercial lines business, which now has around £250m premium, will go to Allianz as part of the deal. Allianz will take on this part of the business while LV concentrates on personal lines. So why has LV’s commercial portfolio apparently shrunk? Treloar explained: “The portfolio hasn’t shrunk. The reason the numbers are different is because the commercial van business will remain within the joint venture and the renewal rights for that part of the commercial business will not be transferred to Allianz. Therefore, the £250m figure is the overall size of the portfolio excluding commercial van.”

Changes ahead

As yet there is little indication about how staff at both firms will be affected and the message from LV and Allianz to the broker community is that it is “business as usual” until the deal gets signed off.

Dye admitted: “The deal may mean some changes for those working in our personal home and motor business areas but we don’t know exactly what that will look like at present.”

According to the MD and CEO the response from brokers has been “supportive”. Treloar said the reaction was “pleasing” and concluded: “They’ve told us that they see the benefit of combining the complementary strengths of two broker-orientated organisations to make a very secure and resilient trading partner.”