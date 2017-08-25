Three Allianz employees sentenced for bribery offences

Five people in total sentenced after the three employees made £7,000 from selling confidential customer data.

Five people, including three former Allianz employees, have been sentenced for bribery offences after making £7,000 from leaking more than 700 pieces of confidential data.

An investigation by detectives from the City of London Police’s Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) found that the three employees had been approached individually and told they would be paid to leak confidential customer information.

The information, regarding customers who had been involved in collisions, was leaked to brothers Sajaad Nawaz, 36, from Brays Road, Birmingham, West Midlands, and Shaiad Nawaz age 34, from Eastcote Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham.

Employees

The Allianz employees – Kayleigh Underhill, 26, of Laxton Grove, Solihull, West Midlands; Andrew Clarke, 24 , of Elmbridge Drive, Solihull, West Midlands and Reace Bowen, 23, from Birmingham, West Midlands - all pleaded guilty in February and were sentenced on 7 April 2017 at Birmingham Crown Court.

Underhill was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, a rehabilitation order, and £1,050 compensation to be paid to Allianz.

Clarke was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, a community order, and £150 compensation to be paid to Allianz.

In addition, Bowen was sentenced to eight months imprisonment suspended for 18 months, a community order, and £300 compensation to be paid to Allianz.

Guilty

Sajaad Nawaz pleaded guilty at a mention hearing at Birmingham Crown Court in May 2017 and was sentenced on 22 August 2017, while his brother Shaiad Nawaz was sentenced on 23 August 2017 following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Sajaad Nawaz was sentenced to four months imprisonment suspended for 15 months, while Shaiad Nawaz received six months imprisonment suspended for 15 months and 20 days of rehabilitation activity.

According to IFED, the group’s criminal activity came to light when a report was made to Action Fraud, the national fraud reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, on 10 November 2015.

The report was referred to IFED which used information from the report to identify the five offenders.

Payment

IFED further stated that Underhill, Clarke and Bowen all worked at the same insurance firm and were found to be accepting bribes for customer data from the Nawaz brothers.

It added that detectives were able to gather evidence to show that Underhill, Clarke and Bowen had regular contact with the brothers via WhatsApp.

Whilst at work they would write customer data on their notepads take photographs of this and then pass the information via WhatsApp to both Nawaz brothers. They would also discuss payment for this information in their WhatsApp conversations.

Underhill, Bowen and Clarke received approximately £250 per week for the information and in total the trio leaked over 700 pieces of customer data and made over £7,000 by doing so.

The customer data was then passed on to claims management companies, who cold called the customers and persuaded them to commence a personal injury claim.

Consequences

Detective Constable Daryl Fryatt, who led the case for IFED, said: “It is a criminal offence to leak customer data and any employee who is considering doing this should think twice.

“Underhill, Clarke and Bowen were all in a position of trust and now have a criminal record and will be unable to work in a range of industries.

“Whilst the Nawaz brothers thought they could make easy money by selling on data, they have now found that it is not that easy and they too have been sentenced as a result of their involvement.”

He continued: “None of the offenders considered the consequences of selling this customer data and had no thought around the fact that people would end up receiving cold calls from claims management companies.

“They completely breached the trust of the customers and took advantage of the position they were in.

“The Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department will continue to work tirelessly with insurers to ensure that this type of criminality does not exist within the industry and the result should reinforce this message and help to deter anyone who is thinking of getting involved in making a quick buck.”

Co-operation

Graham Gibson, chief claims officer at Allianz Insurance, added: “We are extremely disappointed by the actions of these three individuals and we have worked in close co-operation with IFED during their investigations.

“Keeping our customers data safe from rogue claims management companies is a priority for Allianz and we will work closely with the police to help prosecute those involved in this type of activity.”

He concluded: “Allianz has a zero tolerance to data theft which is not a victimless crime. This often leads to cold calling and pressure on our customers to pursue claims that lack validity and it must be stamped out.”

