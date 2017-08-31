Opinion: Nick Garner on unrated insurers and customer choice in motor

Drive Further’s Nick Garner writes in defence of unrated insurers and argues that they add choice for consumers in the motor maket

Insurance journalists have had a busy year keeping abreast of developments in the offshore insurance sector.

In recent weeks, Markerstudy has injected fresh capital onto its balance sheet to meet Solvency II requirements. Insurance Age reported in July that the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) had handed back some £8.3m to policyholders of Gable Insurance, which collapsed into administration in 2016. In July, Gibraltar-based insurer Elite announced that it was closing to new business and going into run-off. This of course followed the liquidation of Enterprise, also in 2016.

If Lady Bracknell were an insurance journalist she may have been forgiven for re-using her famous quote: “To lose one insurer may be considered a misfortune, to lose both looks like carelessness.” The raft of bad news has encouraged some to call for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to increase levies on brokers who choose to place business with unrated insurers, whether UK or non-dom.

I beg to differ. Unrated insurers have an important role to play in widening broker choice. Competition should be championed rather than curtailed. If not then the losers will ultimately be the general public.

There are plenty of credible reasons to use unrated insurers, not least because there is some evidence that UK insurers, needing to de-risk their books as a result of Solvency II, are removing their capacity from lines deemed to be at higher risk, such as non-standard motor, taxi, grey fleet and the like.

The motor market is said by the Association of British Insurers to be intensely competitive, and, at face value, it is. Customers searching the aggregators have a dizzying selection of brands to choose from. Quite often though, there are no more than a couple of underwriters behind those brands. Thanks to unrated insurers, customers still have a choice beyond, say, half a dozen brands from one underwriter.

Unrated regulation

In the UK, the FCA’s triple lock regulatory regime means UK-domiciled insurers, including unrated ones, already give customers a high level of protection. UK-based insurers are FCA and Prudential Regulation Authority authorised and regulated, which acts as a vote of confidence in the insurer, whether they are rated or unrated.

Moreover, Solvency II measures financial soundness and applies to all insurers, with the appropriate regulator having measures in place to identify issues and to take remedial action. The third element of the ‘triple lock’ is compensation, which UK-based insurers all contribute to in order to protect customers via the FSCS.

Of course, Solvency II rules apply to insurers across the European Economic Area, except the Channel Islands.

Brokers themselves can decide whether or not to work with unrated insurers, but loading more cost onto those who do would feed through to higher premiums for customers. This would favour bigger players who have the scale and resources to pay for the considerable expense of seeking a listing.

In any case, rating strength does not provide absolute guarantee of financial stability. Ask Elite. In 2008, rated Icelandic banks went bust. Further back, Independent Insurance folded in 2001, a matter of weeks after having its financial health affirmed by the rating agencies. A rating is not a guarantee of longevity or ongoing solvency.

Nick Garner is CEO of Drive Further Group, a family owned collective of companies providing a wide range of services to brokers, intermediaries, SMEs, insurers, solicitors and their customers.