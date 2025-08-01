 Skip to main content
Less than 1-in-5 people aware of ghost brokers – Ageas

ghost broker

Just 1-in-10 adults aged 55+ had heard of ghost brokers, according to a poll by Ageas.

The research, conducted by YouGov, involved more than 2,000 adults.

Overall, fewer than one in five of all those asked were aware of scammers who pretend to be legitimate insurance brokers.

While awareness of ghost broking was particularly low among older adults it was better in the cohort of 18–24-year-olds where almost one in five knew of it.

Ageas assessed this age group is more likely to be exposed to online content or social media where such scams are discussed.

The insurer noted that in recent

