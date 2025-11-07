Dark clouds over the landlord sector – why brokers must step up as trusted partners

With the framework governing landlord–tenant relationships due for a shake-up in 2026 and repossession times rising, Stephen Marshall, BDElite sales director, argues now is the time for brokers to deepen client relationships.

The landlord sector is entering a new era of uncertainty. Rising costs, tightening regulations and shifting government policy are reshaping the landscape for property investors.

What was once a relatively stable and predictable market has become more complex, more litigious and crucially more reliant on expert guidance.

For brokers with landlord clients, this is both a challenge and an opportunity. Those who can provide informed advice, practical protection and strategic foresight will be the ones