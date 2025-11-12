 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Zurich’s door open to new MGA deals as appetite grows

David Nichols, UK head of retail, Zurich
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

Zurich’s appetite in the managing general agent market will continue to grow according to David Nichols, head of retail, as new deals are set to be revealed.

These will “underpin” the fact that Zurich is still very active in the MGA space, Nichols, pictured, suggested and will take the insurer’s total to six deals this year.

“We’re super pleased with that, because a lot of effort goes into exploring the partnerships that exist, and I’m really pleased that there’s a mixture of renewals in there and some new ones as well, which is a really good place to be,” he continued.

Looking ahead he flagged they broaden out the insurer’s commercial area of focus.

We

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

Show password
Hide password

More on Insight

tick
AM Best rates Peach-owner NPA Insurance as B++

AM Best has given NPA Insurance, including trading style Peach which backs numerous UK managing general agents and broker schemes, a financial strength rating of B++ (Good) and a long-term issuer credit rating of ‘bbb’ (Good).

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: