Zurich’s door open to new MGA deals as appetite grows

Zurich’s appetite in the managing general agent market will continue to grow according to David Nichols, head of retail, as new deals are set to be revealed.

These will “underpin” the fact that Zurich is still very active in the MGA space, Nichols, pictured, suggested and will take the insurer’s total to six deals this year.

“We’re super pleased with that, because a lot of effort goes into exploring the partnerships that exist, and I’m really pleased that there’s a mixture of renewals in there and some new ones as well, which is a really good place to be,” he continued.

Looking ahead he flagged they broaden out the insurer’s commercial area of focus.

We