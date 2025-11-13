Travelers returns to Biba as partner

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has readded Travelers Europe as a partner, taking its total to 26.

Biba partners

Ageas, AIG, Allianz, Arch, Aviva, Axa, Covéa, Chubb, CNA/Hardy, Ecclesiastical, ERS, FloodRe, The Griffin Insurance Association, Hiscox, HSB, LV, Lloyd’s, Markel, NIG, Premium Credit, QBE, RSA, Sompo International, Travelers, Tokio Marine HCC, Zurich

The trade body first welcomed Travelers as a partner at the end of 2021 with the news reported the following year.

Insurance Age later revealed Travelers did not renew its partnership status with Biba on 31 December 2023.

Headquartered in