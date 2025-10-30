ERS parent snapped up in deal that will create 9th largest Lloyd’s insurer

Starr has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ERS owner IQUW Group, a deal which will make it the ninth-largest agency operating at Lloyd’s.

IQUW is currently owned by two private equity firms Aquiline [which first invested in 2015] and Abry Partners [that invested in 2021].

Aquiline carried out a strategic review of its shareholding of ERS in 2018 before deciding not to pursue a sale and continue to invest in the company.

In a statement yesterday the global insurance group Starr said the acquisition of IQUW would “expand the classes of business that [it] underwrites and will position the combined company for growth across a broader