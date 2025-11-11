 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Biba welcomes Government plan to move to ‘total signposting’ for insurance

Graeme Trudgill_Biba
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed the Financial Inclusion Strategy from the Government that outlines a new signposting initiative to help people find the most appropriate insurance.

The strategy outlined last week sets out the Government’s wider approach to improving financial inclusion for underserved groups across the UK.

Under the heading ‘financial resilience through insurance’, it included:

The launch of a pilot led by Fair4All Finance to explore the uptake of contents insurance among social renters in England.Develop better support to help people find the most appropriate cover through a total signposting initiative.Convene a working group on travel insurance for people

