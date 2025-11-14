MGA enters ports and terminals under TMK-led binder

Managing general agent Volt has entered the ports and terminals insurance class under a binder led by Tokio Marine Kiln.

Volt will deploy an initial line of $15m (£11.41m) and underwrite a global portfolio covering property and liability. The book will be underwritten by Chris Haines as previously announced.

The London-based MGA was formed in October 2024 to support clients active in the energy sector.

We appreciate Volt’s experience and their lean London market approach, and we look forward to leading the binder and managing the consortium behind it.Richard Hooks, departmental head of marine and energy at Tokio