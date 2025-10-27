New Covea UK CEO Laurent promises consistency to brokers

Xavier Laurent has promised consistency will be key for Covea UK as he takes over the CEO role, with the insurer looking to leverage its current product set - rather than build new ones - to deliver profitability.

Last month Covea announced Laurent, pictured, is set to succeed Georges De Macedo as UK CEO after a three-month handover.

Transformation

De Macedo had been in UK CEO role since June 2023 when he took over from Adrian Furness.

During that time he took the insurer on a transformation path returning to profit last year with a post-tax result of £32.9m, following a loss of £87.3m in 2023.

De Macedo reflected: “We have reshaped completely our business. First of all, we exited what we call non-core