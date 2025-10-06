Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers 2025: Analysis

The big getting bigger, mid-tier brokers seeking M&A opportunities and a raft of start-ups. John Needham, a partner in the financial services team at PKF Littlejohn, picks through the trends in the 2025 Top 100 UK Insurance Brokers.

The broking market has seen some significant changes over the last 12 months, the impact of which might not necessarily be captured in the headline figures generated for this Top 100 survey.

Most notably, in a relatively short space of time, over the last 12-18 months, we have seen the emergence of headwinds such as premium rate weakness in certain classes and a little bit of private equity nervousness.

Over a number of years, firms have already become used to dealing with general economic