Aviva pushes on with 17% UK growth
Aviva grew gross written premiums in the UK by 17% to £6.27bn in the first nine months of the year, with double digit rises in personal and commercial lines.
Personal lines premiums were up 24% to £3.35bn helped by the deal for Direct Line, which completed at the start of this July. However the insurer also noted growth in intermediated business, including the addition of the travel partnership with Nationwide.
Aviva bought Probitas in July 2024 marking its re-entry into the Lloyd’s market after a more than 20-year gap.
In commercial lines, our SME business is performing well, with strong renewals and continued trading success, thanks to the diverse
