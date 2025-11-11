Jensten reveals first deal of the post-Bain Capital buyout era

Jensten Group has acquired commercial broker Northern Counties which has offices in Gateshead and Glasgow.

The transaction, which includes both NCinsurance and NCstirling, is subject to regulatory approval.

A founding member of Broker Network, Northern Counties brings a team of 20 people spread across the North-East of England and West-Central Scotland to Jensten’s Regional Broking Division.

According to its website, it is currently a member of Bravo Network.

First deal

In a statement, Jensten called the acquisition “the first to be announced following confirmation of the group’s reinvestment partnership