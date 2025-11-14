AIG names Hancock CEO of GI after Neal appointment called off

AIG has appointed Jon Hancock as CEO of general insurance, effective 1 December 2025.

The news first revealed by Insurance Insider, comes after AIG announced John Neal will no longer be joining as president due to “personal circumstances”.

RelatedEx-Lloyd’s CEO John Neal no longer joining AIG

John Neal will no longer be joining AIG as president due to “personal circumstances”, the insurer has announced.

Neal was set to lead AIG’s general insurance organisation, which includes the North America Commercial Insurance, International Commercial Insurance and Global Personal Insurance