Third quarter of motor premium falls – ABI
Average motor insurance premiums fell £13 to £551 in the third quarter, according to the Association of British Insurer’s latest tracker.
The drop means premiums have decreased in every quarter of 2025 so far.
The year-on-year result compared to Q3 2024 showed a £56 reduction.
The ABI analyses nearly 28 million policies sold a year meaning its findings are based on prices customers paid rather than quotes.
Three straight quarters of falling motor premiums will be welcome news for drivers and the industry alike.Chris Bose, director of general insurance policy at the ABI,
The trade body’s report follows on from WTW/Confused revealing in
