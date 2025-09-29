 Skip to main content
Allianz confirms motor trade staff consultation amid offshoring move

Allianz is holding a consultation process with staff as it changes its motor trade business with a new centre of excellence for underwriting in the UK alongside a team for non-complex renewals in Trivandrum, India, Insurance Age can reveal.

The insurer confirmed that “a small number” of UK staff will be affected with the exact total to be finalised as it works through the consultation.

Allianz detailed the changes will be “managed through attrition as much as possible”. The losses are part of, rather than on top of, the 650 job cuts announced in June.

“Our priority now is to support colleagues who have been impacted,” the business told Insurance Age.

We will help our people through this process, providing a range of support and advice

