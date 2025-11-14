People Moves: 10 – 14 November 2025

Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.

Featuring: IUA, New Dawn Risk, H&H Insurance Brokers, Willis, Prestige, Woodgate & Clark, Coverdrone, Markel, and Addresscloud.

Convex UK CEO named IUA chair

Theo Butt, UK CEO for Convex Insurance, has been elected as chair of the International Underwriting Association, formally taking effect on 1 January 2026.

His election took place at the October IUA board meeting.

Butt will take over from Claire McDonald, CEO of Scor Business Solutions, who is stepping down at the end of a fixed two-year term in