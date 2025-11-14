Meet the MGA: rrelentless

Looking to shift the agenda from reactive claims handling to proactive data-driven risk prevention, Gary Gallen, founder and CEO of the rradar group of companies, pictured, outlines his plans for its MGA rrelentless including product diversification and gaining full authorisation.

What was the original thinking behind setting up rrelentless?

We launched rrelentless in 2024 with a simple but bold idea – to rethink risk and redesign insurance. For too long, both the legal and insurance sectors have operated reactively, stepping in when businesses are already in trouble, so, working alongside our sister company, rradar, we saw an opportunity to create an insurance platform that goes beyond traditional coverage.

By embedding legal and risk management services into insurance