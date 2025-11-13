Premium Choice moves from Close Brothers to Premium Credit

Top 100 UK Broker Premium Choice has signed a multi-year deal with Premium Credit moving away from Close Brothers Premium Finance.

Close Brothers announced in July that it will exit some broker relationships over the next year. It is pivoting away from personal lines premium finance to focus on commercial business, in a move it said accounted for around £330m of its lending book.

In August personal lines broker One Answer Insurance entered into a multi-year partnership with Premfina after Close Brothers’ decision.

They understood our business and demonstrated how technology, data and collaboration could help us perform better