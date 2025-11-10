Hadron confirms 10 MGA deals as its nears £200m UK GWP
Hybrid carrier Hadron has today revealed plans to enter the European Union after confirming it expects to end 2025 with over £200m in gross written premiums in the UK.
Hadron added it had onboarded 10 new UK MGA programs in the last 12 months, listing Inperio (London), Elevate Specialty, and Aspect Labs.RelatedMeet the MGA: Inperio Ex-Das leadership duo return with new MGA Elevate Specialty Meet the MGA: Aspect
The company’s international team, led by CEO Colin Johnson, now stands at 20 members, with additional hires starting in early 2026, Hadron continued.
This includes the recruits needed to launch Hadron’s EU operations with a management team including
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insurer
Biba welcomes Government plan to move to ‘total signposting’ for insurance
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has welcomed the Financial Inclusion Strategy from the Government that outlines a new signposting initiative to help people find the most appropriate insurance.
AM Best rates Peach-owner NPA Insurance as B++
AM Best has given NPA Insurance, including trading style Peach which backs numerous UK managing general agents and broker schemes, a financial strength rating of B++ (Good) and a long-term issuer credit rating of ‘bbb’ (Good).
MyFirst adds Ageas to panel
MyFirst has added Ageas UK to its panel, as the insurer claimed it reinforces its commitment to the UK broker market.
People Moves: 3 – 7 November 2025
Follow the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Aviva demands crackdown as ghost broking surges 22%
Aviva has called for tougher enforcement, stronger penalties and better education to crackdown on ghost broking as it detected a 22% surge in cases since 2023.
Geo-owned MGA launches new non-negligent liability insurance policy
Renovation Underwriting has launched a specialist cover that financially protects property owners undertaking renovation or construction projects, specifically in circumstances where damage could occur to neighbouring properties and no one can be proven to be at fault.
UK growth accelerates at Hiscox
Hiscox has maintained “positive momentum” in the UK with written premiums up 8% in the first nine months of the year to £543.1m.
Brokers on the ‘frontline’ in tackling insurance fraud
Nearly one in five people (19%) believe it’s justifiable not to disclose the full truth on an insurance application – a figure that rises to 21% among those with motor insurance, research by Ageas UK has revealed.