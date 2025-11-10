Hadron confirms 10 MGA deals as its nears £200m UK GWP

Hybrid carrier Hadron has today revealed plans to enter the European Union after confirming it expects to end 2025 with over £200m in gross written premiums in the UK.

Hadron added it had onboarded 10 new UK MGA programs in the last 12 months, listing Inperio (London), Elevate Specialty, and Aspect Labs.

The company’s international team, led by CEO Colin Johnson, now stands at 20 members, with additional hires starting in early 2026, Hadron continued.

This includes the recruits needed to launch Hadron’s EU operations with a management team including