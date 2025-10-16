Sabre CEO Carter shares frustration at market underpricing

“While it is slightly frustrating that the market has underpriced against on-going claims inflation, we had anticipated this, and it is factored into our business model,” Sabre CEO Geoff Carter stated as the insurer revealed a trading update for the first nine months of the year.

Motor gross written premiums dropped 19.6% compared to the same period of 2024 to £133.1m.

Taxi GWP was also down year-on-year, by 22% to £9.9m, while the smallest line – motorcycle business – rose 6.1% to £8.7m.

At this stage this is driven by our own pricing initiatives rather than the anticipated market turn.Sabre CEO Geoff Carter

The net effect across Sabre’s book was an 18.7% fall for the year to date with GWP coming in at £151.7m.

The provider noted it had maintained pricing discipline and