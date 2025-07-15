FCA consults on SM&CR and sets faster authorisation targets

The Financial Conduct Authority has opened a consultation on streamlining the Senior Managers and Certification Regime, and in a second announcement revealed new faster authorisation targets.

The consultation, being run in conjunction with the Prudential Regulation Authority, is open until 7 October and sets out a series of proposals (see box) which the pair claimed will make the regime more effective and efficient and drive growth in financial services.

Proposals

The SM&CR proposals include:

Giving firms more time and flexibility to submit applications for approving new senior managers when there has been an unexpected or temporary change.Stripping out duplication where the same