Education key as AI adoption faster than ever, says CFC’s Radu

Focusing on the end client and education programmes spanning policyholders, brokers and insurers is key to success as companies ramp up the use of artificial intelligence, CFC head of technology Aura Radu told Insurance Age.

Radu, who has been with the provider for approaching a decade, noted that technology risks changed with the pandemic: “In the [last] 12 months there’s been a very visible shift to particular types of technology, and particularly artificial intelligence.

“You can see both the creators and the users of this technology adopting it at a much faster rate than we’ve ever seen before.”

Education, education, education … it all goes back to this

The business has been underwriting technology companies for 25