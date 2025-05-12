Brokers closed Q1 with optimism on growth at five-year high – Aviva
Brokers’ optimism for growth reached its highest level in the past five years this March, according to Aviva’s Broker Barometer research.
A study of 250 brokers that month found 94% expected their business to grow this year, up from 83% last year.
When asked about growth prospects for their clients, the optimism continued, with 90% of brokers expecting their clients’ businesses to expand, up from 80% last year.
The survey participants listed new business (cited by 70% of brokers), new service offerings (57%) and organic growth (49%) as the contributors to growth, only 16% pointed to merger and acquisitions.
The
