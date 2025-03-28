Mitsui Sumitomo to buy 15% stake in W.R. Berkley

Japanese insurer Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance has signed up to buy 15% of the shares in New York Stock Exchange listed W.R. Berkley Corporation.

The transaction will go ahead via open market purchases or private deals with third parties.

The Berkley Family will not be selling any of its common stock, the US-based property and casualty insurer confirmed.

We remain committed to the company’s long-term success and we welcome the opportunity to have MSI as a shareholder.

MSI’s investment is subject to the normal regulatory approvals and is anticipated to be completed by the end of March next year.

W.R. Berkley, founded in 1967, has 50 operating