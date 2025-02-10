Gallagher settles 2020 data breach class action suit for $21m – AM Best report

Arthur J. Gallagher has agreed to a $21m (£16.93m) settlement to a class action lawsuit in the US after a data breach in 2020, AM Best has reported.

According to articles, a court hearing to approve the process is due at the end of this month.

As previously reported by Insurance Age, Gallagher identified being hit by a ransomware attack on its internal systems in September 2020.

RelatedGallagher forced to take global systems offline

The broker has confirmed that a ransomware incident hit its network but everything is now back online as ICO says attack has been reported.

Following the detection of the attack it took all global systems offline