Blog: The compliance threat to M&A

Jill Hambley, managing director of Insurance Compliance Solutions, tackles the compliance basics smaller brokers must keep front of mind before listing a business for a potential sale to make sure any deal doesn’t end up on the scrapheap.

Broker M&A continues to excite the insurance sector and, according to analysts, there were 41 deals in the final quarter of 2024 alone, taking the final number for the year to 152.

It’s no surprise acquisitions regularly hit the headlines and it speaks to the level of interest in the insurance broking space from private equity and consolidators. But selling is not always simple.

At ICS, we have seen deals delayed or even cancelled because of compliance problems identified by buyers at various