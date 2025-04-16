Gallagher tipped to win the race for PIB

A deal for Gallagher to buy PIB is said to be “80% done”, sister title Insurance Post has revealed.

According to the article, multiple market sources have indicated the takeover is imminent. Previous reports have suggested a valuation of over £3.75bn.

Both Gallagher and PIB declined to comment on “speculation” and “market rumours” when approached by Insurance Age.

