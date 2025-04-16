Policy Expert has “clear focus” on UK with plans to double the business

Personal lines specialist Policy Expert is targeting organic growth in the UK, with plans to double the business in the next three to five years, according to CEO Steve Hardy.

The business grew 27% last year, with Hardy, pictured, looking to grow by 25% this year.

In three to five years, he is targeting three million customers across home, motor and pet insurance, double the current number.

In December 2023, Hardy laid out plans to become the third largest home insurer in the UK, with Policy Expert sitting in fifth place. That ambition and placement remains unchanged, he remarked, but suggested with the recent movements in the market that may change in terms of the