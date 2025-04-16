New owners reveal Academy and Premierline deal costs

Academy Insurance Services’ previous owner Vmans cost £7.87m while the bill for Premierline came in at £4.12m, filings at Companies House have revealed.

Private equity house Blixt bought Vmans on 30 June 2023.

Blixt then backed the deal for all of Allianz Business Services, trading as Premierline, on 30 May 2024.

The pair are now part of Salinas Topco.

The tremendous loyalty of our customer base and hard work of all of our employees

A filing for Academy showed in the year to 30 June 2024 – its first under Blixt – turnover increased marginally.

It rose by 1.4% to £9.8m from £9.67m in the run-up to the sale.

According to Academy, it managed to maintain