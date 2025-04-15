Insurance Age

Radius Insurance MD sees “huge” opportunity to put “foot on the gas”

Phillip Thorn
    • By Rosie Simms

    3 minutes

Philip Thorn, Radius Insurance Solutions managing director, is eyeing up the opportunities from being a true risk advisor and broker, as he highlights possibilities to lean into the wider group’s customer base.

He said: “We historically do a lot of motor and fleet-based business. But the opportunity to really make sure we’re talking to the clients about everything they’ve got – their property, their liability, all of the other things that a business will need – there’s definitely an opportunity there.”

Radius has teams in the UK and in Ireland currently working with over 10,000 businesses.

“Obviously, that’s what we’re looking to really accelerate and grow,” Thorn, pictured, continued. “That is

