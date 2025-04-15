Marshmallow raises $90m to grow product offering and international expansion

Fintech Marshmallow has raised $90m (£68m) of funding, a mixture of equity and debt, from Portage, BlackRock and Columbia Lake Partners to grow the business’ product offering and support plans for international expansion.

The raise comes three years after the business’ Series B, and since then it has almost doubled its valuation to over $2bn, having reached unicorn status of being valued at over $1bn in 2021.

Marshmallow was founded in early 2017 by twin brothers Oliver, pictured left, and Alexander Kent-Braham, pictured right.

The business is focused on providing car and van insurance to those who have moved to the UK, and has now insured over 1m drivers. It has a turnover run rate of over $500m, making it one of