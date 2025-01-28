Premium Credit recruits Andrea Wells to develop network and regional broker partnerships
Premium Credit has recruited Andrea Wells from Broker Insights as head of regions and networks.
Joining the commercial broker leadership team she will be accountable for the majority of broker relationships and the networks in the sector.
The premium finance provider noted that with 1,500 relationships across brokers, insurers, managing general agents and affinity brands, it currently transacts around £5bn a year.
Wells, pictured, will report to chief sales officer Owen Thomas.
She brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance and insurtech industry to the post having held roles across
More on Insight
Five insurers scoop Gracechurch’s regional Service Quality Marques
Allianz has been awarded two UK regional market insurer Service Quality Marques by Gracechurch, with Arch Insurance, Axa, Chubb and Ecclesiastical also being accredited.
Howden consolidates Birmingham offices into one
Howden has consolidated multiple Birmingham offices into one central hub, with over 120 insurance advisors.
AIG expands Jon Hancock’s role
AIG has expanded former Lloyd’s and RSA leader Jon Hancock’s role, with additional responsibilities in global personal lines, as it reorganised into three segments.
Circle expands again in 2024 financial year
Circle 1991, the holding company for Circle Insurance Services, grew turnover by 4.8% in the year ended 30 April 2024, a Companies House filing has revealed.
Arch partners with charities to address educational inequality
Arch Insurance International has launched a charity partnership with Magic Breakfast and the National Literacy Trust to help tackle growing educational inequality in the UK.
Jensten partners with financial networking club empowering women
Jensten has teamed up with investment networking club Frankie’s to share expertise and insights with members.
Open GI continues investment in technology and AI
Simon Badley, CEO of Open GI, is looking for the business to become a “technology partner”, as it makes continued investment in technology and AI to give its brokers a competitive advantage.
IFB launches campaign to tackle paid-ad spoofing scams
The Insurance Fraud Bureau has launched a national campaign aimed at the multi-million pound problem of paid-ad spoofing claims scams, as it revealed that victims could be facing up to £13,000 in unsolicited fees.