Premium Credit recruits Andrea Wells to develop network and regional broker partnerships

Premium Credit has recruited Andrea Wells from Broker Insights as head of regions and networks.

Joining the commercial broker leadership team she will be accountable for the majority of broker relationships and the networks in the sector.

The premium finance provider noted that with 1,500 relationships across brokers, insurers, managing general agents and affinity brands, it currently transacts around £5bn a year.

Wells, pictured, will report to chief sales officer Owen Thomas.

She brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance and insurtech industry to the post having held roles across