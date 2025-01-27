Insurance Age

London market wholesale broker launches construction division

construction-for-web
Evolin Broking has launched a construction division with the appointment of Steve Downing as head of construction.

Downing will report to managing director, Chris Baulf, at the London market wholesale insurance broker.

He has been tasked with finding “market-leading talent” to support product development and distribution.

RelatedFocus partners with Markel for construction binder 

Wokingham-based managing general agent Focus Insurance has partnered with Markel for a construction binder.

Downing brings more than three decades of industry experience to the role, having worked at Lockton, Willis and most recently at

Home insurance premiums drop 2.2%

The average quoted price of home insurance fell by 2.2% in the last three months of 2024, according to the latest research from Consumer Intelligence.

