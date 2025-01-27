London market wholesale broker launches construction division

Evolin Broking has launched a construction division with the appointment of Steve Downing as head of construction.

Downing will report to managing director, Chris Baulf, at the London market wholesale insurance broker.

He has been tasked with finding “market-leading talent” to support product development and distribution.

Downing brings more than three decades of industry experience to the role, having worked at Lockton, Willis and most recently at