UIB responds to SFO court case decision

United Insurance Brokers Limited has responded to the Serious Fraud Office’s decision to bring a case of failing to prevent international bribery with the charges to be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 May.

The SFO announced the move on 17 April and if the case proceeds to a contested trial, it will be the first time that an SFO “failure to prevent bribery” case is heard by a jury.

