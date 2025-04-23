IPT receipts surge 9% to £8.88bn in 2024/25

Data from HMRC has confirmed receipts from Insurance Premium Tax jumped by £737m in the 2024/25 financial year reaching a new high of £8.88bn.

The total was 9% higher than the previous record of £8.15bn the year before.

Financial services consultancy Broadstone noted that IPT has become “lucrative” for the Treasury.

As the table below shows, a decade ago IPT receipts stood at £2.97bn, meaning a 200% rise to reach the new peak.

