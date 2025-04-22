Insurance Age

Drone MGA Moonrock expands Apollo relationship with $122.5m facility

drone
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Managing general agent Moonrock has launched a $122.5m (£91.6m) drone, eVTOL and aviation innovation insurance facility led by capacity from Apollo.

The facility will provide liability cover of up to $100m and property damage cover of up to $22.5m.

As well as Apollo, follow-on capacity will be provided by Aegis London, Axis, Beazley, Helvetia, IQUW and others.

Moonrock will underwrite and distribute the product to brokers.

We are now able to insure more complex drone operations such as those utilising cutting-edge, high-value equipment, ensuring comprehensive protection against property damage and liability claims.

The insurance facility is

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

UIB responds to SFO court case decision

United Insurance Brokers Limited has responded to the Serious Fraud Office’s decision to bring a case of failing to prevent international bribery with the charges to be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 May.

Alan Boswell buys Suffolk broker

Alan Boswell Group has bought commercial insurance broker Andrew Thompson and Associates in its first deal of the year after two purchases in 2024.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: