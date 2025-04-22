Drone MGA Moonrock expands Apollo relationship with $122.5m facility

Managing general agent Moonrock has launched a $122.5m (£91.6m) drone, eVTOL and aviation innovation insurance facility led by capacity from Apollo.

The facility will provide liability cover of up to $100m and property damage cover of up to $22.5m.

As well as Apollo, follow-on capacity will be provided by Aegis London, Axis, Beazley, Helvetia, IQUW and others.

Moonrock will underwrite and distribute the product to brokers.

We are now able to insure more complex drone operations such as those utilising cutting-edge, high-value equipment, ensuring comprehensive protection against property damage and liability claims.

The insurance facility is