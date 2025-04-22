Ecclesiastical grows presence in Scotland opening office in Glasgow

Ecclesiastical Insurance has opened an office in Glasgow after it saw a surge in new business in Scotland.

The specialist insurer is doubling the size of its Scottish team to support the growth opportunity.

The team is made up of Gerard Hamilton as strategic account manager, Caroline Quinn as development underwriter, and Alexander Connon joins as development account manager. An additional development underwriter will join the team in May

We are growing an already talented team and we’re looking forward to further strengthening our relationships with our broker partners in Scotland.

The branch forms part