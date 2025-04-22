Insurance Age

Brokers see growth opportunities in non-standard property

home-property-management
Brokers have ranked unoccupied homes as top of the key growth areas list in a Prestige Underwriting survey on the non-standard market.

The managing general agent polled 99 firms involved in non-standard markets this February and March.

Unoccupied homes moving to the top slot came with 75% of brokers identifying the opportunities in the sector, up from 55% last year.

Whether it’s unoccupied homes, high-performance cars or homes at flood risk, brokers are looking for dependable, specialist solutions that meet evolving client needs.

Homes at risk of flooding followed closely, rising to 64% also up from 55% previously.

Thatched

